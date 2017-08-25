McGregor Removals and Storage are a top-class removals and storage firm based in the outskirts of Newtownabbey.

Our company, located at Unit A & B, 53 The Longshot, Ballyrobert, BT39 9SA, has grown significantly – from small, local moves to complex national relocations. Over the years, we have developed a reputation for providing all our customers with excellent and affordable removals and storage services and we will continue to provide high-quality services for many years to come.

At McGregor Removals, it is our staff that really helps to set us apart from the competition and our uniformed and professional removals teams will work tirelessly to ensure your move is completed on schedule. What’s more, we understand the importance of a personalised and flexible service, tailored specifically to the customer’s individual needs.

With a personalised removal plan and a range of trucks and services, we are sure we can provide the service necessary to specifically cover your needs and circumstances and with your personal move manager on hand to help with any questions you may have.

At McGregor Removals and Storage our mission is to provide a professional, reliable, honest and friendly removal service. We aim to remove the stress of moving, we aim to show we care, we aim to please. What’s more, we aim to maintain this high standard across all our services. Our range of services include: Removals Services, Man and Van Services and Storage Services.

Removals Services:

Whether you are moving your family home, student flat or business residence, you can count on McGregor Removals to provide an efficient and professional service that will really help minimise the stresses of moving day.

Our staff will always go the extra mile for our customers and are equipped with specialist lifts, covers and ties to ensure the safety of your belongings throughout the entire moving process.

For commercial moves, it is experience that really counts.

McGregor Removals and Storage has been in the removals business for many years, meaning we are well prepared for any challenge that may arise.

Moreover, this experience enables us to maintain efficiency throughout the moving process, resulting in little or no downtime for you and your business.

Man and Van Services:

For those smaller moves – be it student moves or single item deliveries – our man and van service is perfect. Although the removals team may be smaller, we will never compromise on a service quality and you can expect the same friendly and professional service as you would with our larger removals teams.

Storage Services:

McGregor Removals and Storage can also provide for all your storage needs. We offer secure storage in our new 8000 square foot warehouse.

At McGregor Removals, we believe flexibility is just as important for storage as it is for removals which is why we offer no contract based storage at one of the best self-storage facilities in the country. This flexibility not only gives you access to your belongings during office hours, but allows you to store any number of items for as long or short as necessary. Our storage sites are shuttered, secure and CCTV monitored and with a range of packing and storage material on offer, you can be confident in the safety and security of your belongings.