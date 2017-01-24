Meeting on alcohol and drug misuse

Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing & Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) are hosting a public meeting on issues surrounding drug and alcohol misuse on Wednesday, February 15, from 7pm in Toome House, Toomebridge.

The meeting offers local people the opportunity to hear from those working with people affected by drug and alcohol misuse and the chance to talk to Policing and Community Safety Partnership members and local police about their concerns on the impact these issues may have within their community.

Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP would like to hear the views and discuss any concerns of residents affected by drug and alcohol misuse. There will also be an opportunity to hear about initiatives which may help to alleviate issues of concern.

The meeting is open to all members of the public and everyone is welcome to attend. For more details contact the PCSP Support Team on 9034 0070 or 9446 3113, or, email to pcsp@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk