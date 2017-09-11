Mivan employees raise funds for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice

Cheque it out!
Mivan staff present a cheque for £1000 to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice which was raised at their recent Family Fun Day for employees.
The event which took place in August featured a whole host of events and activities including a BBQ, tug-of-war tournament, bouncy castles, ice-cream van, photo booth, penalty shoot-out, nerf gun shooting range, animal petting farm (Party Animals NI), face painting and a fundraising raffle in aid of the NI Children’s Hospice.
Photograph kindly submitted.
