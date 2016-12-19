Moderator issues Yemen Crisis appeal

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rt. Rev. Dr. Frank Sellar, called on Presbyterians and congregations to respond to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Yemen, through PCI’s relief and development partners, Christian Aid and Tearfund.

Dr. Sellar said, “The devastating war in Yemen has been waged for the past 21 months and has resulted in over 18 million people, which is over three quarters of the Yemeni population, being left without access to safe water, food, healthcare or sanitation. I understand that over seven million people do not know where their next meal will come from.

“It is distressing to hear of so many people in such desperate need of food, clean water and medical assistance in Yemen. Please pray for the people of Yemen and if you can, please help those who are clinging to life by a thread.”

The Moderator’s call follows the UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal on Yemen. The DEC brings together 13 leading charities in times of crisis including Christian Aid and Tearfund.

Dr. Sellar concluded by saying, “I am aware there are already many existing appeals for support of numerous good causes, but in the face of the current crisis largely ignored by the world’s media, please do not close your hearts to this massive need in Yemen. May I encourage members of our congregations to pray earnestly for the people of Yemen who are experiencing such unimaginable hardship.”