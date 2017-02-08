Mount St Michael’s make maths count for NSPCC Number Day

Pupils and teachers at Mount St. Michael’s Primary School have made maths really count by celebrating the NSPCC’s Number Day.

They went head to head in various fun and engaging Maths activities which saw the children of Primary one to seven ‘Dress Up For Digits’ and make a donation to wear a numbered fancy dress costume.

By taking part in Number Day 2017, the Randalstown school helped the NSPCC to raise vital funds to protect children and prevent abuse through its projects and services, including Childline – the UK’s free, confidential 24-hour helpline and online service for children and young people – and Speak Out.

NSPCC services also include Stay Safe, which sees trained volunteers visiting every primary school in every community across the United Kingdom, to talk to children about abuse and where to get help if they need it.

Martina McConkey, Numeracy Co-ordinator at Mount St. Michael’s said: “Number Day is a brilliant way to raise money for the NSPCC as it allows us to support a worthwhile cause while having fun with maths to support children’s education.”

The NSPCC is the only children’s charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands.

Using voluntary donations, which make up more than 90 per cent of its funding, the charity helps children who’ve been abused to rebuild their lives, protects children at risk, and finds the best ways of preventing child abuse from ever happening.

The NSPCC’s ChildLine service provides a safe, confidential place for children with no one else to turn to, whatever their worry, whenever they need help.

Children can contact ChildLine 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 or by visiting www.childline.org.uk