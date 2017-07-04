Moyasset brethren aid Macmillan funds

The Brethren of Moyasset True Blue LOL 531, in the Ahoghill District, have celebrated the lives of the late Jack Kernohan and Eileen Wylie.

The brethren held a function in Gracehill and Galgorm Community Centre recently to mark the lives of Jack and Eileen following their passing from cancer.

Jack had been a life long member of the Lodge and the instigator of many improvements to it including the cultural and heritage group which has been such a success with around 30 members.

Eileen was chairwoman of the Moyasset Cultural and Heritage group and led from the front with her enthusiasm and great sense of humour. If there was work to be done Eileen was always there with a hearty laugh and kind word.

At the recent function held in their memory, the lodge was ably assisted by many friends and members of the Moyasset

Heritage and Cultural Society.

Following a special supper, a varied programme of entertainment, led by Robert Agnew, was enjoyed by all present.

It had been decided that the proceeds from the night and other donations should go to Macmillan Cancer Care due to the support given to former members of both organisations.

Worshipful Master Thomas Laverty presented the cheque to Mrs Maud Simpson of Macmillan Cancer Care assisted by his deputy, Brother Joe Kernohan.

At a recent barbecue the people of Moyasset, who have raised over £15,000 for charity over the past 15 years, were also delighted to hand over a cheque for £2500 to representatives of Macmillan.