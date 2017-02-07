Networking event in support of jobless

Sixteen Ballymena support organisations came together recently for a networking event aimed at giving them an understanding of the needs of local unemployed people and how they can help.

Network Personnel, a Northern Ireland training and employability organisation, held the event at their office in Spring House where representatives of the various organisations, including Lighthouse Hostel and the Hope Centre. met and talked about the services they offer which support unemployed people in Ballymena.

Michelle McMullan, Network Personnel, said: “There are so many organisations in Ballymena who provide support for unemployed people. We hope going forward that we can work better together to ensure that the needs of local unemployed people are met. We ourselves have supported 80 unemployed people in the Ballymena area to date through our Jobmatch programme. Thirteen of those unemployed people have found work and 45 have completed accredited training courses.