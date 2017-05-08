Next issue of ‘Borough Life’ due on doorsteps

The next issue of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s residents’ magazine ‘Borough Life’ is due to hit the doorsteps from this week.

The magazine aims to help keep residents up to date with life in the borough and “the many and various events and programmes that are coming Antrim and Newtownabbey this summer”.

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Noreen McClelland, said: “Summer is just around the corner and this issue of Borough Life has lots of information about the wonderful range of activities on offer for everyone.

“We have summer schemes, events, theatre shows and theatre workshops available for all ages to make sure everyone has a fabulous summer.”

A survey asking for feedback regarding the Council’s new Draft Leisure Strategy has been distributed to all Antrim and Newtownabbey residents as a supplement in the latest issue of Borough Life.

Customers can also complete the survey online by visiting www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/consultations.The closing date for entries is Friday, May 26

The magazine will be delivered to households and businesses across the borough; some 69,000 copies will be distributed by Royal Mail.

Any resident who finds they haven’t received a copy by Monday, May 15, or who would like information on receiving the magazine in a different format, can contact the Council’s Communications and PR team on 9034 0027.

The digital version of the magazine is also available at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/boroughlife.