NI Water holding annual Suppliers’ Day on November 2

Businesses seeking new opportunities are being invited to join Northern Ireland Water at their latest ‘Suppliers’ Day, which is being held in Antrim on November 2.

Northern Ireland Water is focusing on a range of opportunities, and service providers are encouraged to attend the event, which will take place once again at NI Water’s Training Centre in Antrim.

The now annual date in the business calendar is an opportunity for all current and potential suppliers to learn more about Northern Ireland Water’s procurement process, their requirements over the next 12 months and how to respond to tenders.

This year, they have a particular interest in the areas of: Mobile Work Management, Telecoms and Networks Maintenance.

The company is also making a wide range of tenders and potential opportunities available for a whole host of supplies, everything from paper cups to complex technical equipment.

NI Water is also keen to meet suppliers with new ideas and innovative solutions.

Ronan Larkin, NI Water’s Director of Finance and Regulation, said: “I would strongly encourage the local business community, whatever your focus, to come along and meet our procurement teams.”

Anyone interested in booking a 20-minute meeting slot with a procurement officer are required to pre-book by completing the registration form which is available on the NI Water website and emailing it to sourcing@niwater.com

Places are limited and will be allocated on a strictly first come, first served basis.