Northern Trust staff celebrate succcess in Advancing Healthcare Awards

Staff from Northern Trust have won top Awards for their innovative projects at the recent Advancing Healthcare Awards 2017.

Among them were Northern Trust Biomedical Scientist Dissectors, Yvonne Cole from Ballymena, Ian Clarke, Valerie Hinch and Elaine Donald-Magill pictured receiving their Advancing Healthcare Award from Jo Scott, BBC News presenter and Charlotte McArdle, Dept. of Health. The Dissectors, based at Antrim Area Hospital Laboratory, won The Department of Health Award for Transforming the Workforce. Their project included staff members taking additional training to dissect and test cancer specimens, freeing up time for consultant pathologists.