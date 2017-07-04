Nursery raise Hospice funds in memory of baby Amelia

Steeple Nursery School have raised £1,360 for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice in memory of baby Amelia Carter from Antrim.

Amelia sadly passed away in May, 2016, aged just four months old.

However, her legacy lives on through her family’s immense ongoing fundraising efforts and also by Steeple Nursery School who have recently raised £1,360 for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice from a recent Fun Day.

Sharon Gorman, Donor Officer said: “We are really grateful for this £1,360 donation from Steeple Nursery School as Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice costs £3million annually and our government funding is extremely limited. It will fund 13 nights of hospice care for a local baby or child needing vital hospice care.

“Amelia’s sister, Sophia attends Steeple Nursery School and it was lovely for her to be involved in this event to commemorate her baby sister. Amelia is greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. However, I hope that it brings Amelia’s devastated family and the local community a little sense of comfort to know that their immense kindness will enable us to transform the life of a local baby, child or young person needing specialist hospice care and support their family”.

Amelia’s parents Jonathan and Emma said: “Amelia brought us such joy and we have such precious memories of our time with her. We are really grateful to the help and support Children’s Hospice provided to Amelia and us as a family. We know first-hand just how much of an impact this donation will make to many other local families.”