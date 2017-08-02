Opportunities to get really crafty in Ballymena during August

Ballymena and Antrim are showing off their creative sides during August Craft Month as the 11th annual celebration of craft offers a feast of artistic events.

August Craft Month was launched at the Mid Antrim Museum, The Braid, on July 27, with the ‘Film Makers’ exhibition presenting new work from six makers responding to heritage footage from Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive.

Featuring functional and conceptual pieces by Sharon Adams, Sheena Devitt, Nicola Gates, Alison Fitzgerald, Ronan Lowery and Peter Surginor, the exhibition shows how their encounter with the archive has inspired new ideas and developments in each of the makers’ work.

Sharon Adams, one of the makers featured and the exhibition project manager, is also presenting ‘Five Artists in a Byre’ at her studio on the Frocess Road at Cloughmills. Now in its third year, the Five artists exhibition from August 12-28 presents works in a natural palette among the original fixtures of a disused byre, last used for milking by the previous owners in the 60s.

Alongside this will be three workshops – Textile Tapestry Weaving and Macrame Plant Hanging (August 19) and a Spoon Carving Day (August 20), which the public can find out more about by contacting - sharon@sharonadams.co.uk

Pogues Entry Historical Cottage in Antrim will be holding a Sea Glass and Beachcraft workshop on August 19.

There are a number of events at Clotworthy House and Antrim Castle Gardens.

There will be a Summer Minion Madness at Clotworthy House, Antrim Castle Gardens, on August 12 at 11am and 1pm, for ages six-11. Clothworthy House is also holding a two day Silver Necklace, Earrings and Charm Bracelet workshop on August 26 and 27.

For more details or to book any of these events call 02894481338.

There will be more than 60 workshops held right across Northern Ireland covering all from a workshop teaching bladesmithing to surviving a zombie apocalypse at Hot Milk Forge in Martinstown.

For full details of all events visit: augustcraftmonth.com.

Meadhbh McIlgorm of Craft NI said: “We are noticing that more and more people are signing up to workshops to learn a new skill.

“August Craft Month is the perfect way to meet people with similar interests and learn from the best makers in Northern Ireland.”

Suzanne Lyle, Head of Visual Arts, Arts Council of Northern Ireland added: “Craft NI is back with another impressive programme of craft events taking place across Northern Ireland. August Craft Month has been steadily growing each year with more and more people taking part.”