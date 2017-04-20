Opportunity to go on a ‘Wild Food Foray’

There will be an opportunity to join Ulster Wildlife and Forage Ireland on Saturday, April 29, near Carnlough to uncover the wild spring larder that’s just waiting to be tasted at Straidkilly Nature Reserve.

Foraging expert Dermot Hughes will lead a guided foray into the beautiful woodland, revealing which plants can be eaten raw or cooked up into delicious recipes.

He said: “Straidkilly Nature Reserve is brilliant for foraging because of the sheer variety and abundance of edible goodies, such as wild garlic and wood sorrel. People seem to be constantly amazed at the range of plants that are perfectly edible and delicious, as often they have been conditioned to avoid eating anything from the wild. This event will hopefully remove any fear and help people recognise some of the best plants to eat.”

The forage, which runs from 10am-1pm, is free but booking is essential. Contact Ulster Wildlife on 028 4483 0282 or email events@ulsterwildlife.org. Suitable outdoor clothing and stout footwear are recommended.