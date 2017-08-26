Opportunity to share your HMS Caroline archives

Do you have any photos, letters or printed archives relating to HMS Caroline dating from the 1920s–2009?

If you do and would be happy for copies to be made, then the team at HMS Caroline would like to hear from you.

Some of the submitted archive material will be displayed over the coming years at HMS Caroline, on the onboard digital display screens and through social media.

The team are holding ‘Share Your Archive’ days for people to come in, meet the team members and show them their HMS Caroline archives.

They are specifically looking for printed or paper materials relating to specific decades and today, Tuesday, August 29, has been set aside for anyone with material related to 1980’s-2009 but you need to contact the team to ensure they have a time slot available for a meeting.

They can be contacted via info.caroline@nmrn.org.uk or by calling 028 90454484 to confirm your space.

Those who can’t make it on the date for their archive but still want to let the team know what they have can contact them by visiting www.hmscaroline.co.uk for more information.

HMS Caroline is the only First World War Battle of Jutland ship still afloat.

She is a decommissioned C-class light cruiser of the Royal Navy that saw combat service in the First World War and served as an administrative centre in the Second World War. Moored in Belfast since 1924 the ship has been restored and fitted out with exhibition areas and exciting interactive suites.