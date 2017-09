Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance Of Being Earnest” will be performed in The Braid, Ballymena, on Thursday and Friday, September 7 and 8 by Ballymena’s own Ad Hoc Theatre Group.

The curtain goes up on this clever comedy is at 8pm each night.

Tickets available from The Braid prior to and on the nights of the performnces. (£8, £6 concessions).