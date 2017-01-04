Painting course proves Ballykeel One’s got real artistic talent!

A Ballykeel based community group have proved local people have got artistic talent!

The Ballykeel One ‘Moving Forward Community Group’ hosted a successful presentation and prize giving awards evening, celebrating the finale of their beginner’s landscape painting course.

It was held as 2016 also drew to close, on December 20, at Ballykeel Community Centre where local participants who completed the 14-week course gathered with their Art Tutor, Wilfie Neeson, who praised both the course and those who took part.

Wilfie said: “The group were a delight to work with and the paintings completed of ‘Slemish from Buckna’ were of a very high standard.”

He added: “This therapeutic artwork course is designed to make people more aware of their surroundings and to give the students a sense of self worth and confidence in trying something new.

“All that was needed was willing students and a patient tutor to tease out the artistic ability that is inherent in all of us.

“This popular course was 100 per cent over subscribed from the beginning, proving there a genuine interest in becoming an artist to appreciate the beauty in life,” Wilfie added.

Speaking on behalf of the Ballykeel One ‘Moving Forward Community Group’, Chairperson Chris Bowyer said: “I would like to thank the local companies who donated prizes including Michelin Plc, Pennybridge accountancy and Wilfie’s World of Art”

Thanks were also extended to both Gillian Forrest and Roisin Hamiliton from Supporting Communities for their assistance in seeking funding which was secured through the Big Lottery’s “Awards for All” grant scheme which offers groups a quick and easy way to get small grants of between £500 and £10,000.