Panto is on its way to the Braid - Oh yes it is!

Members of The Alternative Medicine Theatre company are delighted to be bringing ‘Beauty & the Beast’ to the stage in The Braid Arts Centre from Thursday to Saturday, November 23-25.

This show aims to enchant all ages and have something for everyone.

The company is made up entirely of volunteers and prides itself on its dedication and commitment to amateur dramatics.

Each year the company choose a health related charity to donate the proceeds of their shows to. This year is no different and the nominated charity is Bravehearts NI which provides support to teenagers suffering from congenital heart disease.

Clare Caulfield from Bravehearts NI said: “It’s amazing how Bravehearts NI has already touched so many people in the Ballymena area. To be chosen by The Alternative Medicine Theatre as their main charity this year fills us with such pride. They are such a natural part of Christmas celebrations in Ballymena and the very fact that these volunteers recognise the work that we do, reinforces that we are supplying help right where it is needed”.

Tickets are now on sale at The Braid Arts Centre, telephone 028 25635077 or online at www.thebraid.com