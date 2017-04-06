Partnership celebrates success of Dunclug spruce up

The newly reformed Dunclug Partnership has hosted an evening of thanks for the residents and agencies that helped with their environmental clean-ups in the estates.

The Housing Executive (NIHE) funded the hugely successful initiative in Dunclug through its community grants scheme.

Speaking after the event, Breige Mullaghan, NIHE Assistant Area Manager for Mid and East Antrim said: “We are delighted to be involved in a community led project which has made a visible difference to the local area.

“A clean-up initiative is about more than just picking up litter, it helps to instill civic pride in the neighbourhood and we look forward to supporting the new community group in future improvement projects.”

Dunclug Partnership Chairperson PJ McAvoy thanked all those who supported the project including Mid and East Antrim Council, North Ballymena Cluster (NBCC), Tesco’s, Green Pastures, Ballyloughan Church and Supporting Communities, in venturing outdoors and cleaning up the four estates in the Dunclug area.

Patricia McQuillan, treasurer of the community group and Dunclug resident, said: “When you care about the area you live in, you are more inclined to look after it.”

Jenny Dougan of NBCC said: “It is hoped that by demonstrating such passion they will encourage others to follow in their footsteps.”

Anyone who would like to help the group by volunteering can contact Jenny Dougan at NBCC on 07778345526.