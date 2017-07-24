Party in the Park on Sunday

The Party in the Park returns to Antrim Castle Gardens on Sunday, July 30, from 1-5pm.

Now in its sixth year this free family fun event has something for the whole family to enjoy.

This year’s line-up features live music, crazy golf, water zorbs, bungee trampolines, swing boats, arts & crafts, balloon modelling, face painting and a range of culinary delights from the food fayre.

Kick back and relax to Tribute Act Ciaran Houlihan, his TCB band and The Sweet Sensations. Derry based Indie Band Ports will also be there to entertain.

Antrim Castle Gardens and Clotworthy House will be awash with activity for both young and old alike and is open to all this Sunday afternoon.