Party in the Park packs them in at Antrim Castle Gardens

A mixed bag of weather couldn’t keep the crowds away from Party In The Park.

Now in its sixth year Antrim Castle Gardens was transformed into a free festival of fun for the whole family.

Young attenders at the 2017 Party in the Park, Adam and Lucy, meet up with some interesting characters at this years event in Antrim Castle Gardens which once again attracted big crowds.

The Water Zorbs and Boat rides on the Long Pond proved a big hit with the children, whilst over in the main field music lovers were entertained by Indie Band ‘Ports’ and headline act Ciaran Houlihan.

A sea of umbrellas and complimentary ponchos kept the crowds dry as they sang and danced away as the bands rocked the stage. Deputy Mayor, Councillor Vera McWilliam, said the inclement weather did not dampen the spirits of the people who attended.

Scientific Sue and her Magic bubble show, Crazy Golf and the swing boats attracted large crowds in the Parterre Gardens and the beanbag cinema and indoor arts & crafts were a relief when the rain did eventually appear.

A vast array of culinary delights in the food fayre kept the crowd’s energy levels up, allowing them to Party more.

CJ & Christopher Lyttle pictured with the Deputy Mayor at Crazy Golf which was just one of the activities on offer at The Party in The Park, Antrim Castle Gardens.