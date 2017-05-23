Piper Alan’s a winner at first championship of the season

Alan MacPherson (Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band) from Cullybackey is pictured receiving the ‘Best Pipe Corps’ trophy from Mayor of Ards and North Down, Alderman Deborah Girvan, Chieftain of the Gatherin’ at the Ards and North Down Pipe Band Championships at Bangor on Saturday, May 13.

The first pipe band championship of the 2017 season, they were held at Castle Grounds, Bangor, where Alderman Girvan took the salute and presented the prizes.

The Championships attracted entries from throughout Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The Grade One winner was Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band and the Grade One runner-up was the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band, Scotland.