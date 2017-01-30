Playful Festival bound for Braid

The Braid will be the venue for the Playful Museums Festival Fun for under Fives , to be launched by the Northern Ireland Museums Council.

Events and activities for young children and their families will take place in February at 17 museums across Northern Ireland including Mid-Antrim Museum at The Braid.

The aim is to show museums as valued places for enjoyment, fun and learning, especially for the younger visitor.

‘Playful Museums’ is a programme for children under five years, their parents and carers, linking them with their local museum.

Beth Frazer, Playful Museums Programme Coordinator said: “The festival will last from February 1-28 with free, drop-in and bookable events for nought-five-year-olds. Programmes are designed to encourage early years learning and development, but most of all its fun.”

For full details and to find out what’s on in your area visit nimc.co.uk, the Playful Museums-NIMC Facebook page or call 02890550215”.

Mid-Antrim Museum at the Braid, Ballymena will be holding a Collection Wall flashmob event where two to five year-olds can play, make and dance in the museum on Saturday, February 11.

There will also be a drop in early years area in the museum throughout February.

For further details call 028 256 35028.