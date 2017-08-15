Portglenone’s Monday Club preparing for busy year ahead

A Club in Portglenone for people aged 60 and over is gearing up for another exciting year come September.

Committee members of the Monday Club Portglenone recently met to discuss their programme for the incoming year, September 2017 to June 2018.

The Committee are delighted that funding has been secured from North Antrim Community Network and Awards for All Northern Ireland which has enabled the Committee to prepare an exciting and interesting programme for the next 12 months.

The Monday Club meets every Monday from 12.30 – 2.30pm in Portglenone Community Centre and is open to everyone aged 60 years and over in Portglenone, Clady and Innishrush without distinction of sex, nationality or religion.

Transport for members can be organised through North Antrim Community Transport.

Each meeting from September will begin with an hour of organised activities including talks and discussions on topics of interest followed by a light lunch. A trip will be organised in the months of December, March and June. A weekly contribution of £2 is expected from members to help covers costs.

The committee welcomes new, exisitng and former members to their first meeting on Monday, September 4.

For further information contact the Chairperson, Anne Bell, on 07811 490 767 or the PEG office on 028 2582 0150.