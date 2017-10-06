Portglenone venue for Reformation Rally

Presbyterians across the Ballymena Presbytery will gather for a special rally to mark the 500th Anniversary of the Protestant Reformation on Wednesday, October 25.

The event, which starts at 8pm, will be held in Third Portglenone Church where the main rally speaker will be Dr Ian Hamilton who will answer the question: “Why was there a Reformation?”

Originally from Scotland, Dr Hamilton served for many years as minister of Cambridge Presbyterian Church in England.

He has lectured around the world and has published several articles and works, not least through the Banner of Truth Trust. He is currently serving as associate minister in Smithton Free Church of Scotland, Edinburgh.

The Rally will be preceded by a morning seminar led by Dr Hamilton in Seconnd Broughshane Hall.

Aimed at ministers, elders and full-time Church workers, this seminar will look at Reformation principles applied to the 21st Century.

The seminar commences at 10am.

Commenting on the events, Rev Noel Mulholland, evangelism convener for Ballymena Presbytery said: “We are thrilled that a preacher and teacher of Dr Hamilton’s reputation is coming to Ballymena.

“The Reformation 500 years ago set Europe alight with the joy of the Gospel.

“We look forward to hearing more about that great discovery and applying the lessons in our congregations today.”

Anyone seeking further information on the Reformation 500 rally can email: nmulholland@presbyterianireland.org