Portglenone Writers’ work raises funds for defibrillator

Portglenone Writers’ Group are delighted to have a very successful sale of their first publication, ‘Starting Out’.

The collection of prose and poems proved very popular and sales allowed the group to donate part of the proceeds, in the amount of £420, to Portglenone Enterprise Group for the upkeep of the village defibrillator.

Included in the photograph are members of the writing group (back row) Iv Carleton, Steph Smith, Gary Burnside, Leo Convery, Maureen Sheridan, Pat McErlean; (front row) Betty Hueston, Claire McKay, Damien Clarke, Bernie McKenna (Heartstart), Rosie O’Neill. They are pictured with Bernie McKenna of Heartstart who provided the CPR training for those learning to use the defibrillator.

(Photograph kindly submitted)