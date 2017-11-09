Prize time for St Patrick’s College pupils

The academic and extra-curricular achievements of St. Patrick’s College pupils have been recognised and rewarded at the school’s Prize Day.

Newly appointed Principal, Dr Martin Knox, reflected on the significance of the day in his address, telling the packed audience: “This time of year is one I like to refer to as the “academic harvest season”. A time when we

Captain Law with Governors' Cup winners Ciaran Murphy and Brian Christie at St Patrick's College Prize Day.

reflect on the achievements of our pupils from last year. A time for R&R – Recognition and

Reward.

“Last year in St Patrick’s College every single Department, and every subject improved on GCSE results to the extent that it was one of the best years in the recent history of the school. This is a tremendous result considering we are an all-inclusive, all-purpose, all-encompassing school – where all are welcome.

“For those pupils to whom learning comes naturally, we ensure they succeed. For those who have difficulty learning we ensure their academic potential is maximised and their skills, interests and aptitudes are enhanced, developed and utilised so that they will leave school not only well-qualified, but with the requisite attributes to succeed in life.”

St Patrick's College Prize Winners with special guest, past pupil, Captain Con Law,Captain Con Law.

Dr Knox used the poem: ‘Scaffolding’, by Seamus Heaney, to illustrate the supportive role St Patrick’s plays in nurturing young people to succeed and gain independence in life.

Addressing the students, Dr Knox, said: “Throughout your years in St Patrick’s College, we have reinforced and strengthened your spiritual, pastoral, social and academic scaffolds. We have secured the planks and helped you climb the greatest ladder of all – the ladder of life. We have built, not only the scaffold, but laid the foundations to enable you to become the fine

young people you are today. Of course, as many of you already know, as you make your way through life new scaffolding

will be erected. Hopefully that new scaffolding will help you grow in confidence and assist you in building on

the foundations of success so firmly constructed here in St Patrick’s College.”