Pudsey Roadshow rolls into Camphill PS

A Ballymena Primary was one of just 20 schools nationwide to win a Pudsey Schools Roadshow visit, having been one of the first to sign up for a free Big Spotacular charity fundraising kit.

Pudsey, the iconic BBC Children in Need mascot, visited Camphill Primary School in the south of the town as part of the Pudsey Schools Roadshow, celebrating schools across the country participating in the Big Spotacular, the schools fundraising campaign by Lloyds Bank and BBC Children in Need.

Ahead of Pudsey’s visit Camphill Primary was provided with a celebration kit including lots of Pudsey goodies to help welcome the BBC Children in Need mascot and turn their school truly spotty.

Pudsey entertained the children with games and music, and encouraged them to come up with the most imaginative ways that they can raise money in advance of Appeal Week.

Tanya Rabin, BBC Children in Need Partnership Lead at Lloyds Banking Group said: “Our partnership with BBC Children in Need continues to produce fantastic results, and we have been so inspired by the brilliant fundraising happening in schools across the country. The Pudsey Schools Roadshow is our way of giving a little back to the schools and children that have contributed so much to this fundraising success. Through our unique role as exclusive schools partner we are thrilled to be able to make a huge difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people. The partnership has played an important part of the Group’s Helping Britain Prosper Plan, helping tackle disadvantage and improving young people’s lives for the better.”