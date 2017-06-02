Radio star & Stylist releases car detox video diary

Rebecca McKinney, a self-confessed ‘car addict’ has gone car free in the build-up to Bus + Train Week which runs from June 5-11.

Translink threw down the gauntlet to the popular Cool FM broadcaster, asking her to give public transport a go for her daily commute from East Belfast to Cool FM’s headquarters, and her many other engagements as one of Northern Ireland’s top stylists. Watch the video to see if Rebecca has been converted.

Bus and Train Week is an initiative to encourage more people to give the bus and train a go, and to emphasise the importance of public transport to the economy and wider society.

A series of events and celebrations will be hosted in stations, businesses and organisations across Northern Ireland during the week of the 5 June to 11 June. For more information and a full list of special offers visit www.translink.co.uk/busandtrainweek/. Join in the conversation online using #GetOnBoardNI.