Raise a mug to help beat cancer on September 29

M&S Ballymena is inviting customers to join them for an extra special cup of coffee and slice of cake in September, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Since 2010, M&S customers and colleagues have already raised £10 million for the charity to help people living with cancer in their communities and this year the Ballymena store will join forces with M&S Cafés nationwide to host a Coffee Morning on September 29.

From September 1, M&S customers will be able to enjoy a host of tasty treats in M&S Foodhalls, with 10 percent of each sale going to Macmillan. All M&S Cafés will also donate 5p from every hot drink and slice of cake sold throughout September to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tanya Magee, Ballymena Store Manager, said: “Most of us have been affected by cancer in some way, so Macmillan is a charity that is very close to the hearts of our customers and colleagues alike. World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is a fantastic opportunity to get together with friends, family or colleagues to enjoy coffee and cake – all whilst raising money for a fantastic cause. We’d love as many of our customers as possible to join us in the M&S Café on September 29.”