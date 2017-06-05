Randalstown Concern Group recognised for Outstanding Commitment

Randalstown Concern Group has been recognised by Concern Worldwide.

Group members Frank Devenny and Brendan McGurgan have been presented with a Concern Worldwide award for ‘Outstanding Commitment’ by Dominic MacSorley, CEO of Concern Worldwide.

The fundraisers attended the ceremony in Dublin on behalf of the Randalstown Concern Group who have been dedicated supporters and volunteers for Concern for more than 25 years.

If you’d like to help the group, or to fundraise for Concern, call 028 9033 1100 or email getinvolved@concern.net