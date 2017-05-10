Residents rate Braefield one of province’s Top 20 care homes

Braefield Nursing & Residential Care Home in Ballymena has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the Top 20 care homes in Northern Ireland.

There are 429 homes in the Northern Ireland, with the top 20 receiving an award from a reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, plus their friends and relatives.

Davina Ludlow, Director of carehome.co.uk, said: “We’d like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in Northern Ireland! It’s a wonderful achievement to be recognised for being a highly recommended home by the very people you care for.”

(Photograph submitted).