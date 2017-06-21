Retailers ready for Marie Curie tea party fundraiser

SPAR stores in the local area are mixing together the perfect ingredients to produce a huge Marie Curie Blooming Great Tea Party this Saturday, June 24.

The annual event, which encourages people to hold a tea party in aid of the palliative care charity, and takes place across the UK, will be held in over 80 SPAR stores across Northern Ireland.

Shoppers across the country can pop in to their local store and donate in exchange for a cup of tea and a bun or a slice of cake.

The tea parties mark the first fundraising event for Marie Curie in Northern Ireland since SPAR announced their new charity partnership with the organisation.

The money raised will help Marie Curie Nurses care for people living with a terminal illness in their own homes and the charity’s hospices, and every penny counts: £20 pays for an hour of nursing care for a person living with a terminal illness in their own home, £70 pays for two slide sheets - essential equipment used by Marie Curie nurses to move someone living with a terminal illness safely, and £180 pays for a Marie Curie nurse to look after someone with a terminal illness for a full nine-hour shift through the night

For more information on SPAR’s Blooming Great Tea Party visit www.spar-ni.co.uk/marie-curie/tea-party for all the details and a list of participating stores.