Riverside School students have cause for ‘Big Celebration’

Students from Riverside School showed they mean business by winning a top Young Enterprise award.

They were among some 500 budding entrepreneurs who set up businesses with Young Enterprise this year and who marked their achievements at The Big Celebration ’17.

The students from Riverside School came away with the award for the overall winning company in the Team Programme.

Young entrepreneurs from across Northern Ireland gathered at Titanic Belfast recently, as the charity showcased their work to nurture the next generation of business leaders. Throughout the morning the young people participated in hands-on workshops focused on sharpening the skills they have developed through the Young Enterprise Company and Team programmes, in order to best prepare them for the world of work and business start-up.

Speaking at the event, Derek Baker, Permanent Secretary for the Department of Education said: “The Young Enterprise Programmes, which the Department funds, provide real life opportunities for young people to demonstrate entrepreneurship. Young Enterprise helps forge strong links between local businesses and schools. These are essential in ensuring that there is no ‘skills gap’ and that young people understand the skills and attitudes needed to succeed in the workplace, and in whatever career they choose.”

Young Enterprise organise the annual event as a way of congratulating the students who have taken part in the Company and Team Programmes. The Big Celebration concluded with an awards ceremony to announce the regional winners of the competition.

The regional Company Programme winners will go on to the NI Final in May in Belfast.