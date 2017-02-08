Roly Daniels to headline country concert at Tullyglass

Roly Daniels, one of Ireland’s top entertainers, will headline a country concert at Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena, on Thursday, March 2.

Roly first came to prominence during the showband era when he fronted the Nevada, one of the most polished bands of the late 60’s and 70’s and his dynamic style won him many admirers. Since then, Roly has successfully branched out into cabaret and concerts. He said: “I am looking forward to performing at Tullyglass House Hotel. There is always a special atmosphere there and I have fond memories of playing in Ballymena in the past.”.

Roly will be joined on stage at the Tullyglass House Hotel by talented singers, Mayo man Frank McCaffrey and Chris Logue.

Doors open at 7.30 and admission is £20. Tickets can be purchased from the hotel reception and at the door on the night. For details of a special £40 pre-show dinner and concert deal contact the reception desk on (028) 25652639.