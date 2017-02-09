Sea Cadets in search for new recruits

Youth charity Sea Cadets is encouraging young people and adults in the East Antrim area to consider getting involved with the organisation this February.

The charity is urging 10 to 17-year-olds seeking adventure and also adults interested in volunteering to contact their local unit to find out more about the amazing opportunities available.

Young people at Sea Cadets enjoy a variety of activities, from dinghy sailing to catering, and have the opportunity to experience off shore voyages or to travel abroad to meet cadets from other countries around the world such as Bermuda, Hong Kong and Australia. Nationally-accredited courses, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, are also available.

Adult are also needed who could volunteer some of their free time to assist with cadets, manage finances and budgets or fundraise for their local unit.

To find out more or details about your nearest Sea Cadet unit, go to www.sea-cadets.org/find-your-nearest-unit