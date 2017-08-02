Seeley Exhibition’s going down ‘wheelie’ well with public

An exhibition honouring motorcycle racer Alistair Seeley in his hometown of Carrickfergus is proving a big hit with visitors.

The free display featuring bikes, leathers, helmets, trophies and other memorabilia opened a few weeks ago and runs until August 31 at Carrickfergus Museum.

Hundreds of people have flocked to see the exhibition and the visitor book is full of praise for it and for the local rider. One couple from Ballyclare who visited said: “A brilliant display for a brilliant racer. Then Alastair stepped in for a yarn. Made our day.”

Alastair began riding in motocross when he was a teenager and has devoted his life to winning on two wheels.

He has had a celebrated career on Irish short circuits and in British Superbikes (BSB).

In addition, he holds the record for the most successful rider at the North West 200, with 21 victories and 32 podium places.

Another highlight of the exhibition is a recently added racing bike, a 2009 Championship winning Relentless Tas Suzuki Superstock 1000, on loan from a private collector.

The exhibition ‘Alastair Seeley: King of the North West 200’ can be viewed at Carrickfergus Museum and Civic Centre until the end of this month.