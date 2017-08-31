September 11 start for YFC winter events

Glarryford Young Farmers are ready to start their winter programme hot on the heels of a successful summer of events which began with a sports night.

Many neighbouring clubs joined in this year’s sports night with Randalstown YFC winning both the boys’ and girls’ football competitions while Glarryford YFC were first in the tug of war. Many families from the community attended and were entertained with kids races, bouncy castles, digger challenges and a barbecue.

Members of Glarryford YFC pictured wearing their new Club coats.

The club have extended thanks to all who helped out and attended.

Other highlights of the summer months included members winning first place in the YFCU tug of war competition at Randalstown Civic Week and winning the Wooden Spoon in bubble football at the John Bradley Challenge in Lisburn; getting new Club coats kindly sponsored by Agri Embroidery and Workwear; a trip to Dublin Zoo; five members successfully taking part in the YFCU Stockjudging Finals day at Greenmount College where member Mitchell Park took fourth in the 18-21 dairy section; gaining second place in the tug of war at Limavady Show; wins at Antrim Show including first place by Ctahy Reid in the United Dairy Farmers’ Paper and Jessica Reid winning the County Antrim Princess title; and staging their popular annual end of summer Barbecue and summer Club Meeting.

Their winter programme starts on September 11 at 7.30pm in Glarryford Farmer’s Hall.

It is open to young farmers and non young farmers.

Members of Glarryford Young Farmers Club pictured at Randalstown Civic Week where they successfully competed in the YFCU tug of war competition.

For more information contact Jessica Reid on 07525910830.

Young Glarryford YFC members. (Pictures submitted).