Slemish Area Women’s Institute members celebrate their success

Members of the nine Institutes which form Slemish Area WI celebrated a very successful year when they attended their annual

meeting in Ahoghill.

Margaret Kennedy (right) explains the years of dedication necessary to achieve a WI Full Circle and Spinning Wheel.

Area Chairman, Yvonne Crabbe, extended a warm welcome to members and guests including inspirational guest speaker Jennifer Campbell who also presented WI awards to the local and national winners.

These included: Avril Kidd, Broughshane WI and Margaret Kennedy, Glarryford WI, who were given special mention for the tremendous achievement of completing their Full Circle Spinning Wheel Awards.

Gold Awards went to Jean Hanna (Glarryford), and Iris McFetridge (Broughshane), with Rhoda Mark (Glarryford) receiving her Silver Pin. Ribbon Awards were presented to May Adams, Sandra Adams (Broughshane), Eleanor McIlroy (Cullybackey), Sandra Patton and Ivy Ross (Glarryford) and Phyllis Currie, Maura Ellis, Sharon Graham (Kells & Connor) for craftwork entries at Northern Ireland level.

Other prestigious prizes on display awarded at the WI agm in Belfast were: Warringston Cup and Crystal Bowl for best Scrapbook and cover to Broughshane WI; Lusk Cup for Knitting – Ann McMaster, Broughshane; Stewart Cup for best entry of Craftwork -Elaine Hine, Broughshane; McCoubrey Cup for Traditional White Embroidery and Peggy Adams Memorial Trophy for White Embroidery - Elizabeth McLeister, Glarryford; Boyd Trophy for a Thank You card for ACWW - Marjorie McDowell, Kells and Connor. Members heard that Majorie’s card will be on display at the ACWW European Conference in Tirgu Mures, Romania, in September to raise money for charities supporting Women’s Aid projects. Thanks were extended to Sophia Maybin, Slemish Area Executive Member, for “her unfailing energy in this area”.

Broughshane WIs Mary Knox BEM (centre) with daughters (left) Sandra Adams also Broughshane WI and (right) Moyra Mills Randalstown WI President

Following a packed programme which included a cheque presentation to Ballymena’s Crocus Club and entertainment by members, the Chairman Yvonne concluded by congratulating Mary Knox, Broughshane WI, on receiving her BEM Award at Hillsborough Castle; and Gracehill and Galgorm WI on celebrating 80 years in May since their foundation and Carnlough WI who will celebrate their 40th Anniversary in June.

Special guest, Jennifer Campbell presents Marjorie McDowell with the Mary Boyd trophy at the Slemish Area WI annual meeting.

Iris McFetridge and Martha Wilson with Broughshane WIs NI Award Winning scrapbook