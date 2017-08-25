Slemish n tha Braid marks a milestone

This month marks the second anniversary of the opening of Slemish n tha Braid’s Raglan office in Harryville and there’s plenty to celebrate with membership on the up, savings on the rise and a fantastic deal on loans for members.

Although the history of Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union spans more than 20 years, 2015 saw the renovation of the former Raglan bar site into new bespoke offices in a £350k investment in the area and it has been an exciting time since.

Office manager Tracy Wallace says: “While we always believed that there was a need for our move to a high street presence, and that our members supported us in the move, we have been truly overwhelmed by the response from the local community since we opened the Raglan for business.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone for their trust and support, not least the staff and volunteers of the Credit Union,” said Tracy.

Ongoing support for Slemish n tha Braid is reflected by statistics which show that the past 24 months have seen hundreds of new members joining and total savings and loans granted, rise by hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Credit Unions provide financially inclusive services for all, enabling members to save while giving them access to loans with affordable repayments.

Currently members can pay even less interest on loans of £3,000 and over because Slemish n tha Braid have reduced their already great rate on larger loans - whether it be for a car, home improvements or that dream holiday.

Tracey said: “We like to look after our members and what better way than to offer an even better deal on loans? So we’ve reduced the interest rate on larger loans and now our members can save up to a whopping 50% on total interest payable.

“Our larger loans are being reduced from our already great rate of one per cent per month on a reducing balance.

“New loans of £3,0000 to £9,999 will qualify for a 20% interest saving (0.8% per month on a reducing balance) and £10,000 and over, a 50% saving (0.5% per month on a reducing balance).”

Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union is member owned by local people across the Ballymena area and as well as the Raglan head office it has a number of village offices under its umbrella in Connor, Cullybackey, Randalstown, Broughshane and Cloughmills.

“Our down to earth ‘people not profit’ ethos means they can be sure they benefit from being a member,” said Tracy.

“We also now offer info leaflets and some of our forms in five different languages (Slovak, Polish, Bulgarian, Czech and Romanian) to reach out to the large migrant working community in the Ballymena area, a move which has proved very successful.”

There are also big plans for the rest of the building in the pipeline, with the Raglan Community Development and Renovation Society working towards re-developing the parts not in use by the Credit Union into units for business and community use.

If you would like to find out more telephone 028 25648641, check out the website at www.slemish

braidcreditunion.com, or find Slemish n tha Braid on their social media platforms.

Or why not call in to the Raglan office at 20-24 Queen Street, Harryille, for a chat to find out how Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union can help you?