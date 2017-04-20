Special Olympics seeking ‘Superheroes’ in Antrim

Special Olympics Ulster have issued a call for their annual Collection Day in Antrim on Friday, May 5, to help transform lives through sport.

This year’s theme is ‘Currently Seeking Superheroes’ with the goal of recruiting volunteers to help on the day and inspiring the wider community to give what they can.

Special Olympics has a long history in Antrim and the county is well represented across 13 sports including bowling.

Ulster Regional Director Shaun Cassidy said: “Special Olympics Ireland is first and foremost a sports organisation for people with an intellectual disability, but it provides athletes with far more than the physical benefits of sport.

“Every day we see athletes demonstrate courage, experience joy and share long lasting friendships. Athletes from as young as six can train in a chosen sport and ultimately improve their quality of life.

“ Athletes’ families build an invaluable network of friendship and support, but money raised through the annual Collection Day is critical to the future of the programme. This year’s goal is to raise £550,000 on May 5.

“We need 200 people to help in Antrim alone. If that many volunteers can spare a couple of hours to rattle a bucket, we’ll be a long way to meeting our target.

“Collection Day is the only day in the year where a call is issued for every community to support Special Olympics Ireland at the same time.”

Anyone who is unable to volunteer is encouraged to donate on the day or online at www.specialolympics.ie