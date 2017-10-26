Spooktacular events for Hallowe’en

Round up your little goblins and bring them along for a fangtastic programme of events organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council this Halloween.

Celebrate their Halloween Spooktacular at The Junction on Thursday, October 26, from 6-8pm and visit the Halloween Grotto, be amazed by the UK’s mesmerising illuminated musical street theatre show SPARK!, or enter the fancy dress competition.

Celebrations will reach a crescendo around 8pm with a fireworks extravaganza. This event is jointly organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and The Junction.

Have a fright of a night at Spooked Out at V36 on Tuesday, October 31, from 6-8pm. All ghosts and ghouls, villains and vampires, witches and wizards are welcome to join in the freaky fun which is free to all. Be prepared for a spine-tingling scare fest!

Screams and Tricks at V36 will also give you a fright from Friday 27 to Tuesday 31 October, with fun fair attractions for the whole family.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Hamill commented; “Once again we have action packed events over the Halloween holidays with Spooktacular activities for all the family. We also have some tips and advice on how to stay safe during these celebrations.”

For information on our full programme of events please visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/halloween.