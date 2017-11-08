St John volunteers commended for life saving actions

Two St John Ambulance Ballymena Division volunteers have been recognised for their actions while on a duty in Ballymena some two years ago when a man collapsed in the town centre about 30 metres from their ambulance.

David Hemingway ETA (left) and Barry Rowan Divisional Officer (right) rushed to the man’s aid and started CPR and with the assistance of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service they helped restart his heart.

Liz Hudson Northern Area Manager is pictured here congratulating David and Barry on receiving a Commendation in contributing to the saving of a life.

(Photograph kindly submitted).