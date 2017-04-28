St Louis Grammar School get ‘Glamour’ prize at Junk Kouture

St Louis Grammar School are celebrating winning one of two Glamour Prizes at this year’s prestigious Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture competition for 2017.

The Ballymena school’s student entry also won the opportunity to model their outfits on the red carpet at the world famous Royal Premier in London.

Along with the other finalists, they went before a star studded judging panel made up of ex-Voice of Ireland coach and The Saturday’s singer Una Healy, guru to the stars and X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Jane Leavy director of fashion at Griffith College, art and design educator Tracey Fahey and fashion designer Rhys Ellis who recently showcased his designs made from reused coffee pods in Selfridges, London.

The judges had the unenviable task of choosing the overall winner of 2017’s Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture -

‘Engimatic’ from Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, Buncrana, - along with judging several other categories.

St Louis won a Bank of Ireland Glamour Prize for ‘No Strings Attached’ which was made from Bailing Twine and modelled by Brogan Devlin.

The students worked tirelessly since the beginning of the school year formulating exceptional ideas and then curating their concept pieces. They faced the challenge of transforming recycled materials into haute couture outfits suitable for a foray down the catwalk. Each of the 83 finalists pulled out all the stops, putting on a dazzling show in the 3Arena venue before thousands of supporters.

Laura Lynch, Bank of Ireland, said: “The creations on stage were simply amazing and the performance by the student models exceeded all expectations.

“On behalf of the Bank of Ireland, I would like to congratulate all our competition winners.”