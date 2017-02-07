St Louis team show they’ve got the right recipe to ‘Design a Sub’

Students from St Louis Grammar School have been awarded second place in a national competition set by the SUBWAY® brand, to design and market a new sandwich to be sold in over 80 stores across Northern Ireland.

The St Louis team went up against students from five other teams in the region in a head-to-head pitch in Belfast, before being awarded second place. The lucky finalists also bagged themselves a share of £750 Amazon vouchers.

Teams from across Northern Ireland entered the competition and, using a rigorous selection process, the entries were whittled down to just six finalists who were all asked to present to a judging panel from the SUBWAY® brand before the eventual winner was crowned.

The team from St Louis Grammar School consisted of Matthew Dempsey, Aaron McClean, Sam Reilly, Caitriona Graham and Geana Convery.

Scot Heyes, a SUBWAY® franchisee who chaired the judging panel, commented: “This is the very first time we’ve brought the Design A Sub challenge to Northern Ireland and all the students did a fantastic job.

“We were extremely impressed with their pitches and the creativity of their ideas.

“The team from St Louis Grammar School clearly put a lot of thought and hard work into their entry and they should be very proud of how far they got in the competition. Selecting our overall winner was an extremely tough decision.

Deirdre Burns, Business Studies Teacher at St Louis Grammar School, said: “The students thoroughly enjoyed getting to grips with the Design a Sub competition. It gave them a fantastic opportunity to put the skills they are learning into practice and they all did a great job.”