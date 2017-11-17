St Mary’s PS pupils get anti-bullying message across through performance

St Mary’s Primary School, Portglenone, P1-P7 have been announced runner-up in the Primary P1-P4 category for Performance Art category in the Anti-Bullying Week Creative Competition.

Their filmed entry opened the awards event at City Hall and featured young people singing about the importance of celebrating being different. The annual creative arts competition, which attracted over 2000 entries this year, has always been a significant focal point for Anti-Bullying Week (13-17 November 2017).

Pictured here are St Mary’s pupils (l-r) Molly Horan, Eva McCann, Tom Burns, Theo Keenan, Cillian McDonnell, and Caitlin Erwin.