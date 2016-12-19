Students who did’t miss a single day of school are recognised

Students from Ballymena were amont pupils from 14 schools across Northern Ireland honoured at a special event to celebrate the completion of their school journey without missing a single day.

The Education Authority (EA) hosted the event in where young people and their families were congratulated by EA Chairperson Sharon O’Connor.

Among the young people who attended and were presented with certificates to recognise completion of either 12 or 14 years of school in June 2016 with a full attendance record was Ryan Daniel Mulholland from Cullybackey College and Ciara McAuley, Ballymena, a pupil at St Mary’s Grammar, Magherfelt

“We are delighted to acknowledge the achievement of the young people here today and the support of their teachers, wider school staff, families and carers. Today’s event recognises that full attendance at school is an achievement in itself and we celebrate this commitment to learning,” said Ms O’Connor.

She added: ““Research shows that pupil attendance and educational achievement are inextricably linked. Young people who remain in education are more likely to gain qualifications; form positive social networks; find support on their journey to adulthood; end up in positive relationships and are more likely to have a sense of hope, she added.”

EA Board Member and Chair of the CYPS Committee, Mrs Carville, commended the young people, stating: “The efforts of parents and guardians who support their children’s learning by encouraging them to aim for full attendance cannot be underestimated. Getting children to school is vitally important and is not always easy, she said.