Students who did’t miss a single day of school are recognised

Back Row: Benjamin Sidor Friends' School, Peter McCreesh St Louis GS; Conall Coyle St Patrick's Academy; Ryan Mulholland Cullybackey College, Oran Harkin, St Joseph's Boys', Mark McAlister and Cain Duckworth Friends' School. Middle Row: Cormac Quinn St Patrick's Academy and Meabh O'Faolain St Patrick's Academy, Abbi Taylor Bloomfield Collegiate College, Cara Coyle St Patrick's Academy, Emma Rose McEldowney St Colm's HS, Ciara McAuley St Mary's GS, Kymberley Douglas Fort Hill Int College, Zachary Duckworth Friends' School. Front Row: EA Board Members Sr Chris Hegarty and Rosemary Rainey pictured with Dr Clare Mangan EA Director of CYPS, Sharon O'Connor EA Chairperson and Pat Carville Chair of CYPS Cttee.

Students from Ballymena were amont pupils from 14 schools across Northern Ireland honoured at a special event to celebrate the completion of their school journey without missing a single day.

The Education Authority (EA) hosted the event in where young people and their families were congratulated by EA Chairperson Sharon O’Connor.

Among the young people who attended and were presented with certificates to recognise completion of either 12 or 14 years of school in June 2016 with a full attendance record was Ryan Daniel Mulholland from Cullybackey College and Ciara McAuley, Ballymena, a pupil at St Mary’s Grammar, Magherfelt

“We are delighted to acknowledge the achievement of the young people here today and the support of their teachers, wider school staff, families and carers. Today’s event recognises that full attendance at school is an achievement in itself and we celebrate this commitment to learning,” said Ms O’Connor.

She added: ““Research shows that pupil attendance and educational achievement are inextricably linked. Young people who remain in education are more likely to gain qualifications; form positive social networks; find support on their journey to adulthood; end up in positive relationships and are more likely to have a sense of hope, she added.”

EA Board Member and Chair of the CYPS Committee, Mrs Carville, commended the young people, stating: “The efforts of parents and guardians who support their children’s learning by encouraging them to aim for full attendance cannot be underestimated. Getting children to school is vitally important and is not always easy, she said.