Support session for hearing aid users

All Saints Parish Centre on Ballymena’s Cushendall Road will be the venue for a free hearing aid maintenance support session next month.

Being organised by Action on Hearing Loss in partnership with the Northern Trust, the monthly Ballymena support session will take place on Friday, February 10, from 10.00-11.30am in the Centre.

It’s an opportunity for the hearing loss community to come along and make sure their NHS hearing aids are working well.

This community support session is a free drop-in service, where no appointments are required. Trained volunteers, who wear hearing aids themselves, will be on hand to give free, practical advice on cleaning and maintaining hearing aids.

They can help to solve any problems you may be having with your hearing aid and offer advice on how to manage your hearing loss with confidence.

Anyone who requires further information on Action on Hearing Loss support sessions can contact Angela Stanbridge on telephone 07940160672/02890 239619 or e-mail: angela.stanbridge@hearingloss.org.uk or visit the website at www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk

Action on Hearing Loss is the UK’s largest charity taking action on hearing loss.

The charity is working for a world where hearing loss, deafness or tinnitus do not limit or label people and where people value their hearing enough to look after it.

For further information about Action on Hearing Loss or to become a member, visit www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk, contact the Action on Hearing Loss InformationLine on 0808 808 0123 (freephone) or 0808 808 9000 (textphone).