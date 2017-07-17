‘Take a stroll through country life’ as Shane’s Castle showtime looms

Randox Antrim Show takes splace on Saturday (July 22), at Shane’s Castle Estate.

Organisers want visitors to “take a stroll through country life”.

A spokesperson said: “Aside from a wealth of animals to peruse, the family day will offer an eclectic mix of stands including craft and home industries tents, a ‘Festival of Food’ marquee where visitors will find cookery demonstrations with Paula McIntrye in her signature kitchen, local industries promoting local produce, and agri-business and machinery agents.

“There’ll also be a dog agility display, a petting zoo, children’s pet show, amusements, sheep shearing competition, Irish dancing, and music from traditional bands.

“This year Randox Antrim Show will be on the look out to crown the ‘King and Queen of the Castle’ in a new jiving competition.

“Thanks to support from the Enkalon Foundation, the competition’s live music will be provided by the ‘Jive Chicks’ and there’ll be prize money as an added incentive.

“The YFC County Competitions Day is annually held at Randox Antrim Show with spectacles that include Tug-of-war, Tractor Handling, Gator Challenge and Slippery Football. They will also host a life size Traditional Scarecrow Competition. Antrim will again include the NI Sheep Shearers Association Sheep Shearing competition which, last year, attracted huge interest from spectators.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Paul Hamill said: “The Randox Antrim Show is a landmark event in our local calendar that promotes country life through its exemplary livestock and competitions, tasty local foods and an array of home industries, crafts and stalls. It’s a real package of family entertainment.” Entrants should refer to the Show Schedule at www.AntrimShow.com, for specifics on which classes can and can’t be accepted on show day.