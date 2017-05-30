Taste of success for Ballymena CAFRE Food Technology student

A student from Ballymena is enjoying the taste of success as part of an award-winning team from CAFRE’s Loughry Campus.

A member of a three-person team of Food Technology students, Philip Beattie helped cook up a winning recipe for Craigavon based food manufacturer, Avondale Foods.

The students, who are currently completing their final year of a National Diploma in food technology at CAFRE (College of Agriculture, Food & Rural Enterprise), were challenged by Avondale Foods to design a new and innovative food product.

The company provided each student team with a product brief at the start of the semester when Philip formed the “Dainty Sides” Team with Danita O’Hagan from Maghera and Lucy Marshall from Aughnacloy,

Over 14 weeks the students designed their products and compiled business plans, culminating in their teams showcasing their best products for tasting to industry experts Diane Christie and Ellen Geddis, from Avondale Foods.

All products produced by the students had unique selling points, but after careful deliberation, the winning team, “Dainty Sides”, was awarded the Samuel Geddis Perpetual Cup for its Irish Potato Layers product.

The judges said they were impressed with the group’s focus on supporting local ingredients and farmers as well as the luxurious taste provided by their product.

Philip and his fellow team members were delighted with the result.

Danita O’Hagan said: “We wanted to develop a product that supported local farmers and the excellent produce they provide.

“Our Irish Potato Layers are designed to be a perfect meal accompaniment that will suit families and working professionals.”