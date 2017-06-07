Templepatrick tucks into Big Lunch event

Templepatrick has really tucked in to the Big Lunch which this year forms part of The Great Get-together - a celebration of commonality happening across the UK in memory of Jo Cox.

The Eden Project idea, funded by the National Lottery, encourages people across the UK to slow down once a year on Big Lunch Day and celebrate community by sharing food, fun and friendship with neighbours.

On June 4 over £500 was raised for the charity Cancer Fund for Children at the Templepatrick Action Community Association’s (TACA) Big Lunch at Danny Kinahan’s Castle Upton Estate. The event had a variety of activities for the whole family, including face painting, a climbing wall, vintage cars and a brass band.

Templepatrick residents, Amy McIlwaine and Rebecca Simpson, who are trekking the Grand Canyon for Cancer Fund for Children in May 2018, held a bake sale in aid of the charity, and Big Lunch attendees queued up in their droves to sample the treats.

Rebecca said: “Thank you everybody who helped out with our stall and of course to everyone who donated. In light of recent events how heartening it is to see the true kindness of everyday people shine through.”

Caroline Douglas, TACA secretary, said: “The help we received from Amy and Rebecca at our Big Picnic was invaluable. We were delighted to host their fundraising efforts to demonstrate the true meaning of the Big Lunch – community spirit and making new friends and connections.”

Anyone wishes to support Amy and Becky’s fundraising can do so via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Amy-McIlwaine-Becky-Simpson